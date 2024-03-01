Submit Release
Enhancing NaXum's Functionality: Multilanguage Features and Recurring Modules

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In NaXum's ongoing evolution, a skilled team is reshaping user interactions. Updates, ranging from redesigned pages to multilingual features, aim to enhance the overall experience.

Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, has expanded NaXum's capabilities by creating a new Recurring Module (Controller & Model) in the OpenCart using SquareUp as a template, focusing on the Shopping Cart functionality.

Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, introduced a multilanguage feature to pages under money members, enhancing accessibility for the Placement Tree & Matrix Tree.

Kyle Razon, a Mobile App Engineer, implemented the multilanguage feature on the support page, ensuring users can easily navigate and understand support-related content.

Kayes Ibna Qayum, another Mobile App Engineer, extended the multilanguage feature to pages under money member, covering Historical Commission & Wallet.

Stephen Akugbe, a Core Tech Engineer, implemented the multilanguage feature on money member pages, explicitly focusing on Autoship.

Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, updated the Forgot Password functionality in the Virtual Office under Contacts - Forgot & Reset Password.

Daniz Timbal, another Commissions Engineer, integrated the multilanguage feature into money admin pages, enhancing clarity for Rank History & Progress, Rerun Ranks & Unlock Commissions.

Rey Abao, another Commissions Engineer, contributed to improving user interactions by coding the "Add a Contact" functionality on the Contacts page. The integration of necessary APIs ensures a seamless experience. A dedicated controller has been created under the Contacts folder for this purpose.

These advancements reflect NaXum's commitment to refining user access and language options. As NaXum continues to evolve, the aim is to make the experience on NaXum's platform smoother and more versatile.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science, Technology


