Nominations Open for The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2024 National HOPE Award Disease Education, Awareness & Outreach
Every May for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has presented the National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who inspires us with their courage and hope in the face of this devastating disease. This disease education, awareness and outreach campaign is made possible by the presenting sponsor Novocure.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) established the National HOPE Award to highlight exceptional people with brain cancer and their inspiring stories. “To me, HOPE is determination. I make HOPE happen,” said Jenn Ortiz, the 2023 National HOPE Award Runner-up who has been battling Glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer for nearly four years. Since being nominated last year, Jenn has dedicated herself to advocating for brain cancer patients and inspiring hope in others. “I don’t take NO for an answer. A closed door is just an opportunity, and I encourage those in the industry to take the same approach," she said.
You can nominate a brain cancer patient for the National HOPE Award at endbraincancer.org/hope-award. The deadline for submitting nominations is April 17, 2024.
The National HOPE Award disease education, awareness and outreach campaign is made possible by presenting sponsor Novocure and other patient disease education sponsors. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. Learn more at novocure.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
