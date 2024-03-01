Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe A True German Prince And Philanthropist In America

Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe royal danish line of princely house Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Girlfriend AJ Catsimatidis John Travolta welcomes Dr. Princess Antonia and Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe annually to Living Legends of Aviation Awards

Dr. Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe helps children with cancer and is known as fierce anti bullying activist: "I love to help people & make the world a better place!"

Prince Mario-Max loves to help children with cancer, victims of bullies and people that need a strong shoulder to lean on. He is a fierce activist for nice and human interaction in society.” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few people dedicate themselves to philanthropy like His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a real German working Royal and Prince, author, TV show host and humanitarian who is one of the Royals living in the United States to help others like Prince Harry or Duchess Meghan of Sussex.

Prince Mario-Max supports several charities like the Sheriff Andre Lampkin foundation, KTM for the unhoused and hosts several annual galas and other fundraisers. He just hosted the Lexye Aversa Gala for A Safe Haven for Newborns an organization that is saving the lives of newborns from the dangers of abandonment. Prince Mario-Max loves this organization: "The best and kindest people of America and Pro Golf Icon Jack Nicklaus are all on the same board. We love children and help them with Nick Silverios fantastic organization.

Prince Mario-Max has been honored by dozens of organizations and is widely recognized as a man and Prince in philanthropy. His contributions include helping other philanthropists spread the word about their important causes on his TV or radio segments. Prince Mario-Max has been Awarded by the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles, the Southern California Motion Picture Council and the Hollywood Appreciation Society. He is grateful to bring charity into the spotlight and help people to succeed, heal or find their happiness.

“The whole concept of my public appearance is to showcase that anyone can be a philanthropist, help others, no matter if they do or don’t have money,” Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe says, and: “You can give your time and knowledge. You can give a check. You can cook a meal. There is no limit on how to help others and care.”

The big topic for Prince Mario-Max is to stop of Bullies: "So many kids and adults have faced unprecedented challenges over the past years. Hate comes online and anonymous. I had to experience tabloid hate campaigns just for being a Royal and a Prince. Hate-speech has no boundaries, borders or fences. It just needs to be fiercely fought, stopped and become an unacceptable thing!".

Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe has had his own experience with malicious hate-speech, when a German guy that falsely self promotes him as superior, named Alexander Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe started to attack the charity Prince. He does it by proxy by feeding journalists, that do not know better, his invalid narrative to be a head of the family or house of Prince Mario-Max , his mother Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe or his dad Prince Waldemar, which is absolutely baseless. He talks bad about them, despite having nothing to do with them, as this guy Alexander is a nobody for them. "Bullies need to be called out, their lies and hate needs to be exposed, they need to learn that they can not get away with it!", says Dr. Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe and adds: "Just do not be shy!".

When it comes to children Prince Mario-Max gets very emotional. He is sad and touched when children get affected by hatespeech, online threats and defamation. "Children do often not know who they are! That makes them so vulnerable that they can not fence false and fabricated content off. They need protection! I can always lean back cause I am in a stable and set position, I am Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe no matter what anyone fabricates or says. But a kid hearing mean things, can be pushed off the track and is in danger. Bullies, haters and hateposts are disgusting. No matter if in schools, as trolls online, as journalists in tabloids or simply as followers on twitter, facebook or instagram!".

Prince Mario-Max supports multiple events. “Usually, I purchase tickets, brings in sponsor gifts to auction off, get the organization free press with my media partnerships or post on my social media,” he explains.

Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe also believes that part of his mission as a philanthropist is to give other people a platform to talk about the work they do. On his news site, Prince Mario-Max has given voice to a variety of causes through interviews, his editors, celebrities and politicians.

Dr. Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe says he feels “blessed” to be able to do all the philanthropic work that he does.

“I feel that since I am able to do it, I have a responsibility to do it,” Prince Mario-Max adds.

Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe is the son born by Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe his mother and his father Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe. He is known as three time Prince due to his fathers aunt Princess Helga-Lee that adopted him in addition to his birth parents the Royals Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia. They distance themselves from Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe who comments them to attach himself to their press, exposure and public appearances, but has no position for them legally, factually or relationship.

Robert W. Cabell

Spokesperson of the Royal Family Prince Mario-Max Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe

Philantropist His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe in action with Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe