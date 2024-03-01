Lafayette Lodge Opens at Owl’s Nest Resort

Lafayette Lodge at Owls Nest Resort

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort has completed construction of its newest lodging property, and only hotel, the Lafayette Lodge. This 33 room, boutique hotel is modern in design, in keeping with the resort’s brand and style. Each king or double queen room is a spacious 320 square feet with private balcony overlooking Lake Harold and the Presidential Range. Modern conveniences include free Wi-Fi and interactive TV’s from which tee-times and dining reservations can be made.

“The Lodge is the perfect compliment to our Nano and Deluxe Nano cottages,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager at Owl’s Nest. “Both offer spacious accommodations close to our golf course, 25 court racquet complex and restaurants. But for those looking for the convenience and affordability of a hotel, the Lafayette Lodge fits the bill.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is located in Thornton, just minutes away from popular ski resorts such as Loon Mountain, Waterville Valley and Cannon. Lodge guests will have plenty of apres ski activities to look forward to after their day on the slopes including a heated outdoor pool & deck and 25 person hot tub at Owl’s Nest’s Boat House, dining at Panorama Six82 restaurant or a round of platform tennis on one of their heated courts. Non-skiers can take advantage of the resort’s nordic trails, groomed for skate and classic skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling or ice skating on Lake Harold. Golfers can hone their skills on their brand new simulators which utilize state-of-the art technology to track ball trajectory and provide feedback on their swing. The simulators, located adjacent to Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar, under construction and coming this spring, are open to the public and available by appointment only. Guests will also find the Lafayette Lodge a convenient place to stay while attending their Winter Rejuvenation Yoga and Paint & Sip program, happening all winter long.

Still, the resort is best known for its views as the thousands of vacationers, wedding guests and locals who have posed for pictures here will attest.

“People come from miles around to experience not only the incredible food at our restaurant but the views they get right outside the windows here when they dine,” adds McCoil. “Now, we can offer that same vista to overnight guests at the Lafayette Lodge - from sunrise to sunset. Believe me, it’s a view worth waking up to.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. They also offer long term rentals and rent-to-own opportunities in their brand new South Lake Townhomes. Four brand new and fully furnished three bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes with large studies are available for seasonal rentals starting May 1 which can include membership to both their golf courses and 25 court racquet complex, pool and beach facilities. 6 month rentals are not subject to the 8.5% NH meals and room tax. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com