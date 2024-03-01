TozziniFreire Advogados announces three new partners

Stephanie Consonni Carlos Renato Vieira Danilo Lambert

Stephanie Consonni, Carlos Renato Vieira, and Danilo Lambert strengthen, respectively, the firm's Intellectual Property, Tax, and Environmental practices

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados, one of the largest full-service firms in Brazil, maintains its growth plans and strengthens its operations in areas considered strategic by announcing the appointment of three of its professionals as partners. The firm will feature Stephanie Consonni de Schryver, in the Intellectual Property practice; Carlos Renato Vieira, in Tax; and Danilo Lambert Vieira de Sousa, in Environmental Law.

“The promotion of new partners is part of our people development process and is in line with our strategy to expand our practices. We are delighted with the appointment of Stephanie, Carlos, and Danilo, who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the years in delivering solutions to our clients”, highlights Fernando Serec, CEO of TozziniFreire Advogados.

Stephanie Consonni is a graduate of the Law School of PUC-SP (Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo). She is highly skilled in negotiating, drafting, and registering intellectual property contracts, managing large portfolios of brands and patents and mergers and acquisitions involving intellectual property assets. Stephanie is recommended by The Legal 500 for Intellectual Property, also is admired for her practice in the intellectual property specialty and the economic sectors of Communication and Entertainment by Análise Advocacia Mulher.

“Stephanie has already been actively working in our Intellectual Property area, which has been growing year by year, and her appointment is also based on her relationship with our clients and the recognition she already has in relevant national and international legal guides, such as The Legal 500 and Análise Advocacia. As a partner, we believe that she will further consolidate the firm’s initiatives in the practice”, comments Marcela Ejnisman, partner in the Intellectual Property practice area.

Carlos Renato Vieira is a graduate of the Law School of Universidade Candido Mendes, holds a postgraduate degree in Financial and Tax Law from UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), a master's degree in City Law from UERJ (Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro), and a doctorate degree in Tax Law, Public Finance, Taxation and Development from the same university. Carlos has extensive experience in Tax Law, working in litigation and consultancy. He also focuses on tax benefits related matters, special regimes, tax recovery programs, regularization of certificates and the third sector.

For Renata Emery, partner and head of the Tax practice of the firm, "Carlos Renato is an extremely talented and competent lawyer. I’m sure that his promotion to partner will further enhance our performance in tax litigation."

Danilo Lambert is a graduate of the Law School of PUC-SP, holds an MBA in Market Management from ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) and a postgraduate degree in Civil Procedural Law from Escola Superior do Ministério Público do Estado de São Paulo. He has experience in assisting clients in greenfield projects, contamination cases and environmental issues related to industrial, agricultural, and mining activities. He is recommended by Chambers Brazil and The Legal 500 for Environment.

"Danilo has been working with us for over 10 years since he was an intern. His promotion to a partner builds up and recognizes his work in the area. He will join strategic forces with our team to provide continuous excellent service to our clients", states Adriana Mathias Baptista, head of the Environmental Law practice.

About TozziniFreire Advogados

TozziniFreire is one of the leading legal services organizations in Latin America, operating in all areas of Business Law and with a significant track record in serving national and international clients from a wide range of sectors. With offices in several cities in Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre, and Campinas) and in New York, TozziniFreire ensures a unique standard of quality and service. We have played a major role in many of the most significant transactions conducted in Brazil, which have contributed to the growth of the country's economy in recent decades. The relevance of our work has been recognized by specialized national and international publications, reflecting independent surveys with professionals from the world's largest companies.

