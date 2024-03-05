California Community Reinvestment Corporation Hosting Discussion at Housing California 2024

CCRC will discuss the state of affordable housing lending and the ways to address its current challenges

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), California’s premier Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) for multifamily affordable housing lending, is excited to announce that they will be hosting a discussion on March 7, 2024, at the Housing California 2024 Annual Conference held at the Long Beach Convention Center. This discussion will center on the radical changes in the affordable housing industry over the last decade and how the industry can address prevailing issues still affecting Californians, such as the homelessness crisis, high interest rates, and increasingly complex financing processes.CCRC will be hosting its listening session entitled, “What’s Working, What Isn’t, and What’s Missing in Affordable Housing Lending.” The session will run alongside the Workshop 3 block from 2:35-4:00 PM PST and will be open to all attendees of Housing California 2024. During this discussion, the CCRC originations team will discuss the various financing challenges facing affordable housing and the creative and innovative methods that must be developed and implemented to ensure greater accessibility to safe and affordable housing.“The state’s affordable housing finance system does not incentivize housing production or cost efficiency. And in this housing market landscape, these are issues policymakers must pay attention to,” said Tia Boatman Patterson. “Each year, we are seeing more and more people in need of affordable housing, and it is important to talk about what’s working, what isn't, and what needs to be fixed. At CCRC, our goal is to help as many people as possible be able to achieve safe, affordable housing.”The California Community Reinvestment Corporation continues to move forward with its mission to provide low-income residents of California with the opportunity to live and thrive within safe and vibrant communities. By hosting these discussions and opening dialogues about the challenges that still exist in affordable housing and the ways in which these problems can be remedied, CCRC positions itself as a leader across the housing industry and a trusted partner for economically disadvantaged families and individuals all over California.About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is a reliable and trusted partner and California’s premier multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 48,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visit https://www.e-ccrc.org/