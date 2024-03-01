CareRite Centers Thanks Social Workers Across the Nation Alongside the Girl Scouts of America
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite has partnered with the Girl Scouts of America in celebration of Social Work Month throughout the month of March, in an effort to thank these incredible caregivers across the nation.
CareRite adopts a Girl Scout Troop annually local to one of their centers, by placing large cookie orders to fund the Troop’s annual goals and dreams. These cookies are then gifted to Social Work across New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee, 33 centers participating in this monumental initiative to thank these selfless partners in care!
As about 85% of Social Workers across the United States are female, partnering with the Girl Scouts of America showcases girl power and a special token of appreciation; CareRite and the Girls Scouts of America are proud to recognize the selfless sacrifices made by Social Workers each day, always putting others before themselves.
The gifted boxes are also adorned with artwork created by the adopted troop on the cookie boxes.
This year, CareRite adopted Troop 2000 in the Somers, New York region, third grade girls who have participated in local food pantry donation drives and supported their local Veterans. Troop Leader Mary Dempsey shared, “Our troop always wants to help others!”
Over 225 cases (over 2,700 individual boxes!) of Girl Scout cookies were ordered by the CareRite Network to fund the Troop’s goals of education, experience, and entrepreneurship.
CareRite has also partnered with two Long-Island based Girl Scout Troops throughout this year, Nassau County Troop 2056 for an intergenerational pen pal letter program, as well as Suffolk County Troop 2843 who completed a Silver Award project for the memory care neighborhood at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset.
“CareRite is proud to partner with the Girl Scouts of America throughout the month of March to celebrate and recognize our incredible Social Workers, as well as throughout the year,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer. “As a leader in the healthcare industry, it is our responsibility to build and foster our leaders of tomorrow.”
CareRite is a proud employer of hundreds of social workers across the nation. As reflected in their mission, their employees serve as “the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion [they] are committed to.”
CareRite is a dynamic healthcare organization that services those in need of short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
