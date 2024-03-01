Herbal medicinal product: Rusci rhizomaArray, D: Draft under discussion

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these butcher’s broom medicines for minor blood circulation problems and for haemorroid symptoms are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered a study involving 166 women with minor blood circulation problems treated with butcher’s broom for 12 weeks. Foot and lower leg swelling was reduced to a greater extent in women taking butcher’s broom than in those on placebo (a dummy treatment), but the overall benefit was not convincing. Also, because the study did not include men and it was of short duration, firm conclusions could not be drawn about the effectiveness of butcher’s broom. No studies in patients with haemorrhoids have been carried out with butcher’s broom. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report under the section ‘Documents’.