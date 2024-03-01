Herbal medicinal product: Lupuli flosArray, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these hop strobile medicines for relief of mental stress and to aid sleep are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered laboratory studies which supported the use of hop strobile for aiding sleep. The HMPC also considered clinical studies but since these studies used combinations of hop strobile and valerian root preparations to aid sleep, firm conclusions on the effects of hop strobile could not be drawn. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these hop strobile medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.