Soapy Care LTD Announces Launch of SIO App to continue Revolutionize Hand Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities

The innovative mobile application aims to significantly reduce hospital-associated infections by streamlining hand hygiene observation processes.

The SIO app is more than just a product launch for us; it's a reflection of our commitment to power the infection prevention team with the best hand hygiene technologies.” — Max Simonovsky, CEO of Soapy

Soapy Care LTD (Soapy), a leader in AI-powered hand hygiene technology, is excited to add SIO to its Intelligent hand hygiene system called SoapyPro; SIO is a groundbreaking mobile application designed to empower infection preventionists.

With features such as real-time feedback, easy report export, and compliance support, SIO is set to enhance safety, support cultural growth, and reduce hospital-associated infections (HAIs) across healthcare settings.

Soapy Care LTD, known for its dedication to improving hand hygiene and reducing HAIs through innovative technology, has unveiled its latest product, the SIO app. This user-friendly mobile application is available for use on any smartphone, making it a versatile tool for infection preventionists on the go. By offering an interactive data dashboard for real-time feedback, easy report export, and compliance support with standards such as Leapfrog and the Joint Commission, SIO significantly streamlines the hand hygiene observation process, which is crucial in healthcare environments.

The first users of the SIO app have reported that it is "simple and much more user-friendly than the solutions they have," highlighting its effectiveness over current methods used in healthcare facilities. This feedback underscores Soapy Care's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet healthcare professionals' needs while promoting user-centric design, gamification, and environmental sustainability.

Max Simonovsky, Founder and CEO of Soapy Care LTD and Soapy USA Inc, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "The introduction of the SIO App represents another significant milestone in our mission to reduce the burden of healthcare-associated infection and make proper hand hygiene accessible and sustainable worldwide. By harnessing the power of AI and mobile technology, we are not only enhancing hand hygiene practices but also fostering a supportive culture that prioritizes safety and infection prevention. We are confident that SIO will be a valuable tool in the fight against HAIs, contributing to safer healthcare environments for both patients and the medical staff."

About Soapy Care LTD

Soapy Care LTD is at the forefront of hand hygiene innovation, offering AI-powered solutions designed to improve hand hygiene adherence and quality by over 90%. The company aims to reduce hospital-acquired infections in healthcare facilities and beyond with a range of products, including SoapyPro, SoapyPro Mobile, and Soapywisdom. Catering to sectors such as healthcare, education, and food service, Soapy Care's environmentally friendly technologies are making significant strides in making hygiene accessible and sustainable worldwide.