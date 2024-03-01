Weekly Traffic Update: March 1, 2024

11th St. and Ohio St. to close for 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project

Beginning Monday, March 4, City contractors will close 11th St. (from Louisiana St. to west of the alley between Ohio St. and Tennessee St.) and Ohio St. (just north and south of 11th St.) to begin work on the 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project.

11th St.

11th St. will be closed to through traffic at Indiana St. for eastbound drivers as well as at Kentucky St. for westbound drivers.

DETOUR: Drivers on 11th St. will be detoured to Mississippi St., 9th St., and then Tennessee/Kentucky St.

Ohio St.

Ohio St. will be closed to through traffic at 10th St. for southbound drivers as well as 12th St. for northbound drivers.

Additionally, the 1100 block of Ohio St. will be converted to a two-way traffic pattern, and a temporary “no parking” zone will be established on the east side of the street.

DETOUR: All Ohio St. traffic will be detoured to 10th St., Tennessee St., and then to 12th St.

The City anticipates the 11th St. closure to end August 2024. The 11th St. & Louisiana St. improvements project is anticipated to be complete by March 2025, pending weather or other delays.

Eastbound 6th St. reduced to one lane between Florida St. and Maine St.

Beginning Wednesday, March 6, City contractors will reduce eastbound 6th St. to one lane between Florida St. and Maine St. for the next phase of the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. project. Travelers in the area will experience left-turn restrictions.

The City anticipates the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. project to conclude in Fall 2024, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org