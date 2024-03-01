New rooflite Blender in Tacoma: TE Walrath

Landenberg, PA, February 27, 2024 – Skyland USA announced today that TE Walrath, Inc. has joined its official blender network in the greater Seattle Tacoma, Washington area, serving a region with a growing green roof industry. TE Walrath is a family-owned company with multiple divisions that serve a variety of industries, including Soil Technologies, landscape supply, marine services, trucking and construction.

As the premier provider of green roof media in the United States, rooflite is committed to bringing its high-quality soil products to every region of the U.S. Washington state is seeing increased demand for green roofs as urban areas embrace the technology for a variety of environmental and amenity reasons. With Walrath Soil Technologies’ division location in greater Seattle Tacoma area, it is an ideal location to provide rooflite soil products to Washington state.

As Walrath Soil Technologies becomes an official blender, the greater Tacoma and Seattle area can now begin to use rooflite’s soil products for local green roof projects. Started in 1968 as a trucking business, TE Walrath has evolved in multiple divisions including a specialty soil area focused on stormwater and erosion control to help filter and target pollutants. With four production facilities in the region, Walrath is well positioned to provide green roof soil solutions.

Jami Burke, Soil Consultant at Walrath Soil Technologies, says the company has already been active in the green roof industry, including educating people on the environmental benefits of installing green roofs. As new developments pop up, they are increasingly going vertical and putting more importance on providing green space to increase the quality of life of individuals working or residing in a building.

“Green roofs are near and dear to me because they make sense and they are good for the environment,” Burke said. “We are so happy to be partnering with rooflite because they are very in line with how we operate. Our company tag line is ‘enhancing lives by serving others’, and we think our two companies align well in our approach. rooflite has gone to a lot of trouble and effort to develop testing and materials, and they have a vested interest in the success of the project at the same level we do.”

In the past several years, rooflite has seen steady growth across the country in green roof projects, including the Pacific Northwest. rooflite blenders are critical partners in ensuring both the quality and availability of its green roof media products for projects across the country.

“We are thrilled to bring on Walrath Soil Technologies as an official rooflite blender,” said Joe DiNorscia, President of Skyland USA. “They have a long track record of success and a history of providing high-quality products and service, which sets them up to easily scale to the demands of a growing green roof market. We look forward to supporting them as they begin selling and manufacturing our soil.”

Walrath Soil Technologies joins a blender network of over 20 strategic locations in the Americas. Each blender location provides rooflite products that are regionally sourced, produced and shipped.