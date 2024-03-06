Empathetics appoints Pam Holt as new CEO
The Tolan Group Completes Successful PlacementBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathetics, Inc., the only company offering evidenced-based techniques to engage and empower healthcare employees to deliver empathic communication, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pam Holt as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Holt is a visionary leader with more than 25 years of healthcare and leadership experience.
She is a registered nurse and has vast experience in the healthcare and technology field. Her strong execution skills and deep understanding of the healthcare industry will play a vital role in guiding Empathetics through the ever-changing landscape of healthcare and technology.
"I am honored to lead Empathetics, Inc. as CEO," said Holt. "Clinician retention is a critical issue in healthcare, and Empathetics' research-backed programs have shown success in reducing turnover. I am excited to drive innovation, foster collaborations, and propel Empathetics, Inc. to new heights. Together, we will make a meaningful impact on the well-being of clinicians and the quality of patient care, solidifying Empathetics, Inc. as a trailblazer in the healthcare industry."
Holt's appointment comes at an important time for Empathetics as the company plans to raise capital to support its growth as the industry leader in empathy training. Empathetics' impact is significant as physicians who are trained using Empathetics are 170 times less likely to quit their jobs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pam Holt as our new CEO," said Founder, Harvard professor and psychiatrist, and internationally recognized empathy researcher Helen Riess, MD. "Pam's proven leadership and transformative approach will undoubtedly steer Empathetics toward even greater success. Pam not only possesses extensive experience but also shares our commitment to enhancing the patient, clinician, and healthcare workforce experience in these challenging times. We have full confidence in her ability to drive innovation, expand our market presence, and lead Empathetics, Inc., to achieve new milestones."
Dr. Riess will remain as Founder, Chief Medical Officer, and thought leader to expand empathy and compassion training in organizations. A part-time associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Riess will guide the expansion of Empathetics' library of programs and leverage cutting-edge research to expand human trust, understanding, collaboration, and equity.
ABOUT
Empathetics is teaching empathy to the world. Based on the outcomes of a randomized controlled trial led by Dr. Helen Riess, Empathetics is the first and only evidenced-based empathy education solution that proves empathy is a learnable skill. The groundbreaking results proved that the empathy intervention significantly improved the patient experience, and results with clients show improved employee retention by up to 83%. Thousands of clinicians and healthcare workers subscribe to Empathetics each year to reignite engagement in their professions.
Visit Empathetics at Empathetics.com
Follow Empathetics on LinkedIn.
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner and Senior Search Consultants Mallory Schmidt, and Anna Formichella led the search efforts for TTG.
Tim Tolan
The Tolan Group
+1 9048754787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn