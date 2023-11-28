The Tolan Group Completes COO Search for Behavioral Health Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Brian Martin as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Behavioral Health Solutions. Brian Martin brings over two decades of invaluable healthcare experience, a proven track record in leadership, and a commitment to driving excellence in healthcare services. Behavioral Health Solutions is a leading provider of mental healthcare services dedicated to serving individuals with mental health needs. The organization, backed by Levitate Ridge Capital, continues to expand its reach and impact in the mental healthcare sector.
Brian Martin's professional journey is marked by his outstanding leadership in the healthcare industry. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of HME Specialists, LLC, New Mexico's largest independent Durable Medical Equipment (DME) healthcare provider and one of the largest providers in the Southwest. In this role, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, overseeing 475 employees and fourteen branch locations across three states, ensuring operational excellence.
During his tenure at HME Specialists, Mr. Martin built a robust senior leadership team consisting of key executives responsible for various aspects of the organization. This collaborative approach ensured a comprehensive strategy for addressing the organization's goals and challenges. His expertise extends beyond day-to-day operations. He actively engaged in board discussions, quarterly meetings, and senior debt lending discussions and oversaw M&A and PE-related activities. His strategic vision and financial acumen significantly contributed to HME Specialists' growth and success.
Behavioral Health Solutions believes that Brian Martin's leadership skills and operational expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing their mission to provide the highest quality care to individuals with mental health needs. His resource management capabilities, combined with his strategic vision, will further bolster the organization's strategic positioning and growth initiatives.
LeGrand Lewis, founder of Levitate Ridge Capital, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have secured Brian Martin as the new Chief Operating Officer for Behavioral Health Solutions. His extensive experience and remarkable achievements in the healthcare industry make him the ideal candidate for this role. We believe that under his leadership, Behavioral Health Solutions will continue to thrive and provide exceptional mental healthcare services to individuals in need."
For more information about Behavioral Health Solutions, please visit https://bhs.health/
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Rachel Gauthier, Managing Partner, and Mallory Schmidt, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.
Tim Tolan
