What will be in Jeremy Hunt's spring budget 2024?

Jeremy Hunt will reveal his 2024 spring budget on Wednesday 6 March. So what can we expect from the chancellor? Has the fiscal situation improved – or worsened – over the last few months? Are tax cuts really plausible given the state of public service performance? How will Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves respond? Will this be the last budget before the general election? And could this be the moment that Rishi Sunak turns around his government’s fortunes?

On this week’s Expert Factor, the team look ahead to a big day in the Westminster calendar and a hugely significant moment for the country.

THE EXPERT FACTOR is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come. 

