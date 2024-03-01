DoHS Co-Hosts SAMHSA Regional Summit on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Charleston

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) co-hosted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Region 3 Summit on “Overcoming Barriers to Pharmacy Dispensing of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD)” in Charleston on February 28, 2024, and February 29, 2024.

The two-day summit consisted of meetings throughout each day to focus on increasing access to MOUD across the region in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“Caring for those struggling with opioid use disorder requires collaborative efforts and innovative solutions,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “This summit underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers and expanding access to life-saving medications.”

The goals of the summit were to expand pharmacy access to MOUD by identifying state-customized solutions and developing policy change recommendations for state, federal, academic, and philanthropic consideration. Attendees reviewed research, data, and anecdotal evidence about the concerns of individuals in need of MOUD as part of their treatment plan. Participants included providers, pharmacists, peers, government officials, academic partners, experts, mentors, and advocates.