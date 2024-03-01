Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,596 in the last 365 days.

DoHS Co-Hosts SAMHSA Regional Summit on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Charleston


The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) co-hosted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Region 3 Summit on “Overcoming Barriers to Pharmacy Dispensing of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD)” in Charleston on February 28, 2024, and February 29, 2024.


The two-day summit consisted of meetings throughout each day to focus on increasing access to MOUD across the region in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. 

“Caring for those struggling with opioid use disorder requires collaborative efforts and innovative solutions,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “This summit underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers and expanding access to life-saving medications.”

The goals of the summit were to expand pharmacy access to MOUD by identifying state-customized solutions and developing policy change recommendations for state, federal, academic, and philanthropic consideration. Attendees reviewed research, data, and anecdotal evidence about the concerns of individuals in need of MOUD as part of their treatment plan. Participants included providers, pharmacists, peers, government officials, academic partners, experts, mentors, and advocates.

You just read:

DoHS Co-Hosts SAMHSA Regional Summit on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder in Charleston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more