Public Announcement-West Virginia to Implement SNAP Soda Restriction Beginning January 1, 2026

The West Virginia Department of Human Services’ (DoHS) Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) has received federal approval to implement a new restriction on the purchase of soda using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The waiver request was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) in May 2025 and was officially approved on August 4, 2025, with signatures from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and Governor Patrick Morrisey.

Beginning January 1, 2026, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to purchase soda in West Virginia. This restriction includes regular soda, diet soda, and zero-calorie soda. Beverages such as water, milk, juice, and energy drinks are not impacted by this change.

All SNAP-authorized retailers in West Virginia are expected to fully comply with this policy. BFA will provide technical assistance and support to SNAP retailers to help implement the new requirements in advance of the January 1, 2026 effective date.

“The approval of West Virginia’s SNAP Healthy Choices Waiver reflects our commitment to prioritizing health outcomes and responsible stewardship of public resources,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “This waiver allows us to better align nutritional assistance with our state’s efforts to combat obesity, diabetes, and other preventable health conditions. It’s not just about limiting sugary drinks, it’s about West Virginians achieving long-term health and well-being.”

As part of the public engagement process, a statewide survey will be made available in 2026 to collect public input and comments on the soda restriction.

For questions or to provide feedback regarding the SNAP soda restriction, please contact the DoHS Public Comments Line at 1-877-716-1212 or email DoHSPublicComments@wv.gov.

