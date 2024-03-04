Velo3D Taps Continuum Powders for its First Sustainable Metal Powder Offering
Offering is the first-ever 100% recycled, sustainable metal powder option made available in Velo3D Sapphire printersHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuum Powders, the leader in sustainable metal powder, today announced the company is the first 100% recycled metal powder provider to have an alloy qualified for use in Velo3D’s Sapphire family of printers. The partnership gives Velo3D’s customers a sustainable powder alternative that delivers the same high-quality, spherical metal powder they source today, while also contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs.
Following a rigorous process administered by Velo3D and its contract manufacturer Knust-Godwin, Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder 718 was qualified for use in Velo3D’s Sapphire family of printers. The extensive qualification confirms that the powder produced and supplied by Continuum Powders meets all material property requirements that are achieved with conventional powders in the same alloy, when using specified parameters.
OptiPowder 718, based on Ni 718 alloy, is often found in structural parts that encounter extreme operating temperatures and corrosive environments. It has an exceptional combination of strength, hardness and corrosion resistance. The properties of OptiPowder 718 make the material attractive for aerospace applications, like turbomachinery, valves, heat exchangers, and other mission-critical parts. The material is also beneficially applied in industrial gas turbines, liquid-propelled rocket motors and combustion chambers, fuel cells such as solid oxide fuel cells and downhole/undersea tubing and tools for oil and gas.
“For customers who are sustainability-minded, or have company objectives to reduce their carbon footprint, utilizing metal powders that are sourced through carbon-neutral means can streamline their adoption of additive manufacturing technology,” stated Zach Detweiler, Velo3D vice president of technology. “We’re pleased to offer Continuum as a powder option and have validated that OptiPowder 718 delivers the performance and quality customers require from their powder while also meeting their decarbonization and sustainability goals.”
“Velo3D’s endorsement of OptiPowder as the first sustainable metal powder for Sapphire printers highlights the significant benefits Continuum brings to the market. We didn’t just want to raise the bar, we wanted to recreate the bar from the ground up to make sustainability core to the additive manufacturing process,” stated Phil Ward, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders. “Providing Velo3D’s customers with the first truly viable decarbonization option is a game changer for additive manufacturing – and the collaboration between Knust-Godwin, Velo3D and Continuum Powders is just the beginning.”
For more information on Continuum Powders products and solutions, visit www.continuumpowders.com. Continuum Powders is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.
About Continuum Powders
Founded in 2015 as Molyworks, Continuum Powders is a sustainable metal recycling company, with locations across the United States and in Singapore. Creator of The Greyhound, a patented compact foundry revolutionizing metal manufacturing. The Greyhound eliminates reliance on external supply chains, and enables customized, controlled and internal circularity, unique to each manufacturer's needs. Continuum™ deploys Greyhound technology globally to produce a wide variety of metal powders locally.
For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com.
About Velo3D:
Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.
Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.
For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.
