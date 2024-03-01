UPDATE: ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED
UPDATE
March 1, 2024
TAMA, Iowa – Seven-year-old Milla Keahna has been safely located. Law enforcement thanks the public for their assistance. This was a joint investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crime Unit, Meskwaki Police Department, Tama Police Department, Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Police Department, and the FBI.
February 29, 2024
TAMA, Iowa – This is an endangered person advisory on behalf of the Tama Police Department and the Meskwaki Nation Police Department.
An endangered person advisory is being issued for seven-year-old Milla Keahna. Milla was reported missing to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department. Milla was reportedly last seen with her mother, Starla Mae Marie Lincoln, or possibly her father, Redmond Keahna.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milla, Starla, or Redmond is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications at 641.484.3760 and dial 1 for dispatch, the Meskwaki Nation Police Department tip line at 641.481.0840, or call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234, Text 274637 and “Marshall” followed by tip message, or online: marshallcountycs.com.
Photo of Milla
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.