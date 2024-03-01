Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Ralph M. Brooks, Jr., CFP®

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Braselton, Georgia

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today the opening of their newest office in Braselton, GA. Partner | Wealth Manager Ralph M. Brooks Jr., CFP®, has fourteen years of experience as a former Edward Jones advisor and holds a degree from Augusta College and a degree from the University of Georgia.

He has been a Jefferson, GA, resident for the last 31 years, serving on several non-profit boards, and is currently a Braselton Arts Council board member. "I am grounded in this community and the people I serve aren't just my clients; they're my friends and neighbors. Every financial decision I make is designed to safeguard and enhance their financial well-being."

As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, Ralph leverages an expansive network of attorneys and tax professionals to help provide comprehensive financial solutions. His areas of expertise include estate planning, college planning, legacy planning, tax reduction strategies, and long-term financial planning.

"Numbers are just part of the story; I enjoy building those personal connections. For me, it's not about numbers on a spreadsheet; it's about understanding my clients' dreams, aspirations, and challenges. My goal is to provide comprehensive financial solutions that truly make a difference in the lives of my friends and neighbors", says Ralph.

Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray welcomed Brooks, saying, "Ralph's commitment to his community goes beyond financial expertise; it's about building lasting relationships and understanding the real value in connecting with people. At Kingsview Partners, we believe in safeguarding and enhancing the financial well-being of our clients, and Ralph exemplifies that philosophy through his work and personal connections."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.