Hochiki Europe Introduces Groundbreaking Detectors to Ensure UL268 7th Edition Compliance for Conventional Applications
Hochiki Europe, the global leader in life safety solutions, is proud to introduce an unparalleled generation of UL listed smoke detectors now available for installation projects across any region that requires UL approval. Specifically designed to achieve compliance with the rigorous UL268 7th Edition standards, Hochiki's range of innovative 7th edition products fill a crucial gap for conventional applications to meet the UL standard.
The UL-268 7th Edition Standard dictates fire detector performance for detector manufacturers and was due to come into effect in 2021, forcing the design and manufacturing of smoke and multi-criteria to adhere to the stricter guidelines. This new standard only affects the manufacture of detectors, older edition detectors are still available to specify, purchase and install by fire system installers, all the while stocks exist.
But following various delays within the industry, the 7th edition of the standard is now due to come into force July 2024 and one of the most significant changes is the newly developed multi-spectrum smoke categorization required to now detect smouldering and flaming fires fuelled specifically by polyurethane furniture foam and burning meat, whilst at the same time, reducing nuisance alarms. All manufacturers therefore have been forced to develop a range of new products to meet this new standard.
Conventional fire detection systems are particularly suited to projects such as small retail units, simple structures like workshops and storage units as well as health clinics and small educational facilities for example.
Hochiki conventional products are already renowned for their reliability in reducing false alarms, and their new range of 7th edition conventional detectors continues to evidence these benefits, with the range including the company’s first conventional multi-sensor detector. This unique conventional multi-sensor optical smoke and heat detector (SOE-24H), along with a conventional optical smoke detector (SOE-24V), are already being specified in a host of projects across the Middle East.
Key Features of Hochiki Europe's 7th Edition Conventional Smoke and Multi-Sensor Detectors:
Redesigned Smoke Chamber: Cutting-edge detectors feature a newly designed smoke chamber, optimising airflow, and smoke intake. The incorporation of multi-spectrum smoke categorization technology ensures an enhanced response to both flaming and smouldering fires fuelled by traditional materials and polyurethane, ensuring that Hochiki technology meets the stringent requirements of UL268 7th Edition standards.
Dual LED Technology: Introducing a revolutionary dual LED technology, incorporating red and blue internal emitters mounted at different angles. Hochiki's innovative approach enables the detectors to distinguish between smoke particle types more effectively, ensuring precision in fire detection.
Advanced Algorithms: Equipped with state-of-the-art algorithms, Hochiki's detectors can intelligently react to genuine fires quicker while significantly reducing false alarms caused by common sources such as steam and cooking. This ensures a reliable and efficient detection process in diverse environments.
Automatic drift compensation and maintenance indication: Software within each detector continually monitors the optical elements and compensates for gradual build-up of contaminants, shifting the baseline and fire threshold to maintain the correct sensitivity and provide an accurate response. Detectors also utilise a green/red bi-coloured LED for indication of status. In normal standby conditions, the LED flashes green on polling. When the detector automatically senses that its sensitivity has drifted outside the UL listed sensitivity window, the LED will flash red. When in alarm the LED will latch on red.
Hochiki Europe continues to lead the way in life safety solutions, offering a unique and essential product for future conventional applications. This groundbreaking innovation underscores Hochiki's commitment to providing unparalleled safety solutions that meet and exceed industry standards.
For over 100 years Hochiki has led the way in the design and manufacturer of innovative life safety solutions. Its leading edge commercial and industrial fire detection and emergency lighting products have acquired global acceptance as the benchmark for high-integrity and long-term reliability.
With global group sales turnover exceeding £400m, Hochiki is a wholly independent, multinational, publicly listed company with over 1,500 employees working across five manufacturing plants, 32 sales offices and 18 subsidiaries.
Its ongoing commitment to manufacturing innovation ensures customer satisfaction and its production facilities in Japan, the USA and Europe offer international continuity in quality, service and supply.
