MRES: M2Bio Sciences Provides Corporate Update

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corporation (OTC PINK: MRES) is pleased to provide further details of the sale to Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) of 100% ownership of the concept, business model, contacts and contracts that collectively can be used to establish a mixed martial arts league and are herein referred to as "M2MMA" (https://m2mma.com).

The transaction was completed and finalized through a complete share-based settlement, leading to a change in control of Real American Capital Corporation. If all preferred shares are converted into common shares, MRES is projected to hold approximately 71% of RLAB's fully diluted shares, with an expected total of 56,368,000 outstanding shares. As a result, investors can gain exposure to RLAB either directly or by holding shares in MRES.

It has been previously disclosed that MRES's CEO, Jeff Robinson, and CFO, Willem Jonker, have been appointed as the Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of RLAB, respectively.

The MRES organogram:

MRES has several divisions that may, after incubation within MRES, be spun out into their own publicly traded entities:

M2Bio Food and Beverage owns and operates three consumer goods brands: Medspresso™, Dr. AnnaRx™, and Liviana™. The brands span many premium CBD-infused consumer goods, including bioceuticals, health and wellness, and precision foods and beverages. With operations currently based in Cape Town, South Africa, the company and its brands are positioned in the high-value market segment. To cement its status within this premium market segment, M2Bio is committed to an unwavering standard of excellence, prioritizing procuring and producing superior-quality components. This includes using pharmaceutical-grade CBD extracts, premium-grade coffees, and the finest extra virgin olive oils, ensuring consistent delivery of unparalleled product quality and consumer experience.

In March 2023, the Company signed a distribution agreement with Innovative Holdings Alliance Inc. to distribute the Company’s products in the United States of America. The Company’s products are well suited to the premium markets in the USA.

Furthermore, MRES has established a landmark collaboration with the University of Pretoria and Enterprises University of Pretoria to inaugurate the M2Bio Sciences Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research. This initiative is dedicated to AI-driven phytomedicine research, propelling MRES's ongoing investigations into plant-based medicines and leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in drug discovery and forensic science.

The Centre is set to revolutionize the field with its extensive database of over 15,000 endemic African plants, offering a rich resource for AI applications in pharmaceutical research. In an innovative approach, the Centre will also integrate NFTs and digital tokens to make the drug discovery process more accessible and democratic.

M2Biome encompasses the nutritional and educational facets of M2Bio Sciences, focusing on the critical connection between gut health and overall wellness. A growing body of evidence highlights the importance of nurturing the microbiome through lifestyle choices. M2Biome is dedicated to delivering products grounded in scientific research tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals while maintaining the highest standards of quality and environmental sustainability. Our commitment lies in relentless innovation, aiming to offer advanced solutions for enhanced well-being.

M2Enviro, a leader in biotechnological innovation and environmental stewardship, spearheads advancements in mycelium technology to develop innovative, sustainable products. This division is committed to transforming material science by providing eco-conscious alternatives to conventional, harmful petroleum-based materials prevalent today. In 2023, our efforts led to significant achievements in research and development, resulting in the launch of our pioneering product, Hempcelium™.

M2Sentient delves into the interplay between the human sensory system and mental health. In the realm of human biology, the sensory modalities—visual (sight), auditory (hearing), tactile (touch), gustatory (taste), and olfactory (smell)—serve as the primary interfaces between the external environment and our internal psychological landscape. These sensory channels are not merely conduits for data; they are integral to our cognitive processing, shaping our perception, emotion, and cognition.

In the psychological context, Sentience denotes the capacity for conscious perception and experience. It embodies the ability to undergo subjective experiences, encompassing awareness and responsiveness to the environment. This concept is a cornerstone of human consciousness, deeply intertwined with sensory input and interpretation.

The exploration of sentience and the sensory mechanisms offers a nuanced understanding of their pivotal roles in shaping human behavior and mental health. By investigating how sensory experiences influence psychological states, M2 Sentient aims to unravel the complex dynamics of human consciousness and develop innovative approaches to mental health treatment, emphasizing the profound connection between our sensory experiences and overall psychological well-being.

M2Bio Kids represents the nascent division within MRES, spearheading an innovative endeavor to optimize mental and physical health during the critical developmental period from infancy through early childhood (up to five years of age). Anchored in the advanced confluence of biotechnological research and pediatric health sciences, M2Bio Kids is positioned to transform early childhood development strategies. This initiative adopts an integrative methodology, focusing on dietary and nutritional interventions, physical activities, cognitive exercises, and enhancing critical thinking skills through AI-driven hardware and software applications. This comprehensive approach fosters holistic growth and development in the early years, setting a foundation for lifelong health and well-being.

Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "RLAB." https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/.

Contact:

Jeff Robinson, CEO

Jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Follow M2MMA:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp., trading as M2Bio Sciences, is a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research. M2Bio's mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies.

M2Bio conducts research at the M2Bio Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. The research aims to provide scientific backing for the Company's expanding product range - including plant-based medicines.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES." Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

Contact:

www.m2bio.co

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

SOURCE: Institute of Biomedical Research

Forward-Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp., its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.