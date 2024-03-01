Hive₂O Hard Honey ™ is an official Partner of the Chicago Fire FC

Hive₂O Hard Honey ™

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive₂O Hard Honey™, the innovative beverage company known for its unique hard honey and alcohol-free beverages, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Chicago Fire FC. This collaboration marks the first time Hive₂O's beverages will be available to be experienced at Soldier Field and will only be available during Chicago Fire home matches, offering a new way to enjoy the game with a taste of something extraordinary.

David Bee, Chief Forager & Founder of Hive₂O™, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of Chicago Fire FC for the 2024 - 2026 seasons. Chicago Fire fans, young and old, will get to try hard honey and alcohol-free RTD’s at Soldier Field for the very first time. Hive₂O will be served exclusively at all Fire home matches at Soldier Field and the The Fire Pitch pub and restaurant all season long, so we encourage everyone to come out and support this amazing team of players and the Chicago Fire organization.”

This sponsorship is more than just bringing innovative ready-to-drink beverages to soccer fans; it's about enhancing the game day experience and offering something unique and game-changing at every turn. Hive₂O's commitment to quality and community fit together like PB&J, along with the spirit and passion of the Chicago Fire.

Demonstrating a commitment to enriching the fan experience through a selection of quality beverages that appeal to various preferences, both organizations showcase their dedication to community and excellence that will surpass all expectations.

For more information about Hive₂O™ and its products, visit HardHoney.com

About Hive₂O Hard Honey™:

Hive₂O Hard Honey is a pioneering beverage company that brings the rich, balanced taste of honey to the forefront of the beverage industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and community, Hive₂O offers a wide range of hard honey and alcohol-free beverages designed to delight and surprise fans with every sip.

About Chicago Fire FC:

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.