Arbor Law Launch Outsourced Legal Compliance Solutions for Regulated Firms

London, United Kingdom – Arbor Law, a reputable law firm specialising in providing comprehensive legal compliance solutions to businesses across various industries, is happy to announce the launch of its outsourced legal compliance solutions for regulated firms.

The leading law firm’s array of compliance solutions intends to empower newly authorised or small firms to confidently navigate compliance regulations and manage risk by providing uniquely curated solutions that efficiently safeguard the firm and its clients, protect its reputation and facilitate a firm’s strategic execution.

“Our business model means that you benefit from specialist advice on legal compliance for regulated corporate finance, advisory and investment firms. We dedicate a senior financial regulatory and compliance specialist within our legal team to serve as your outsourced compliance officer. This means that you get direct access to a senior compliance lawyer who will work as part of your firm and team,” said a spokesperson for Arbor Law.

With an impressive reputation for being a trusted partner for businesses seeking legal advice across a wide range of areas, Arbor Law is committed to adopting the same personalised approach as well as its above-and-beyond attitude to make sure firms do not just meet their regulatory rules and adhere to legal requirements but that their compliance regulations add value to their business.

Each firm that partners with Arbor Law will receive a dedicated outsourced lawyer who can provide expert guidance on legal compliance matters day-to-day legal compliance support and serve as the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) liaison for:

Maintaining and updating your policies and procedures

Implementing regulations

Facilitating staff reporting

Delivering compliance training

Developing a risk management framework

Providing advice and responding to any regulatory questions and relations.

The London based Law firm’s outsourced compliance solutions include:

Regulatory Relations and Reporting: Arbor Law will oversee a firm’s regulatory relations and reporting, liaise with the regulator on their behalf, as well as facilitate the review and filing of their periodic reporting through the FCA Connect and RegData.

Day-to-day Management of the Compliance Programme: The professional financial regulatory team at Arbor Law will maintain and update a firm’s manuals, policies, procedures, and registers, monitor staff reporting, handle regulatory client complaints and oversee staff assessments and annual certifications.

Compliance Training: To ensure a firm’s team is fully trained, the top-rated law firm will deliver a compliance training programme that covers the FCA regulatory environment, competence supervision, Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMRC) and conduct rules, conflicts of interest, financial crime, anti-money laundering, market abuse and whistleblowing.

Risk Management: By implementing an appropriate risk management framework, including policies, controls and procedures, a firm can take the necessary precautions to mitigate risk. Arbor Law will identify, mitigate, and manage a firm’s capital adequacy and enterprise risks as part of its risk management service.

Businesses seeking to start outsourcing their legal compliance work can contact Arbour Law’s specialist financial regulatory team via phone or by filling out the contact form on the law firm’s website today to learn more about its expert legal compliance solutions.

