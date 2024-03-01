Jason Schenker Appointed Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)
The Center for Strategic and International Studies, the top national security think tank in the world, has named Jason Schenker an Adjunct Fellow.
It’s an honor to have Jason Schenker join the team. He is a prolific author and insightful analyst about the state of the global economy, and, more importantly, what is going to happen next.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized economist, futurist, author, and public speaker Jason Schenker has been named an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
— William Reinsch, the CSIS Scholl Chair in International Business
CSIS is the top national security think tank in the world.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies is a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organization dedicated to advancing practical ideas to address the world’s greatest challenges.
CSIS reserves the designation of Adjunct Fellow for a limited number of senior experts and policymakers with distinct knowledge and experience on issues of significant importance to the Center.
Mr. Schenker has given over 1,000 keynotes in his career, including talks on economic statecraft, national security, emerging technologies, and future trends to NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. State Department, the CIA, and the U.K. Ministry of Defense. He is the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, which trains leaders, including national security professionals, to become futurists.
Mr. Schenker is a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He is also the President of Prestige Economics, which produces retainer research and publishes ground-breaking geopolitical reports on Cold War Two®.
The Pentagon and National Intelligence University have published Mr. Schenker's national security research, and he is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership.
William Reinsch, the Scholl Chair in International Business at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared his thoughts on Mr. Schenker's affiliation with CSIS, "It’s an honor to have Jason Schenker join the Scholl Chair team. He is a prolific author and insightful analyst about the state of the global economy, and, more importantly, what is going to happen next, something all of us at CSIS spend a lot of time trying to figure out."
Mr. Schenker shared his enthusiasm for his new affiliation and appointment, "It is a tremendous honor to be an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. CSIS performs important bipartisan, nonprofit policy research, and I look forward to supporting CSIS efforts and projects in the years ahead. At a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty, I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the public discourse as part of a mission to foster sound and stable national security policies in a nonpartisan way."
