French Publisher TapNation tops Financial Times FT1000 list of Europe’s Leaders in Tech Media
Among the most prestigious of rankings worldwide, TapNation placed Top 14 across all European start-ups just ahead of exciting developments for 2024 and beyond
We are honored to be recognized as the Top ranked French company for business growth, and how that ranking reflects in our position within the broader European market.”PARIS, FRANCE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapNation, a Paris-based leading mobile app publisher has been identified in the FT1000’s ranking of fastest-growing companies in Europe. TapNation, known for its work in the mobile app and gaming space, has ranked in the Top 14 of companies according to FT1000’s data provider Statista. Among the Media and Entertainment categories, TapNation has secured the number 1 ranking among all companies across Europe.
— Hervé Montoute
This announcement falls on the heels of a recent announcement that TapNation was also the Top ranked company of the esteemed Les Echos "Champions de la Croissance 2024" French ranking, representing the fastest-growing businesses in France. These accolades underscore TapNation's commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the competitive mobile app industry.
A Leader in Mobile App Entertainment
These two recognitions followed a 2023 year of enormous growth for TapNation, which began with their selection for the French Tech 120 program, a government program that scales up promising new start ups within France’s tech space.
Additionally, earlier in January of this year, TapNation acquired UAHero, a leading monetization and user acquisition platform, as a subsidiary to diversify their presence in the mobile market. And even more recently, TapNation announced a 15M€ fundraising before signing a partnership with the Web3 platform Immutable to deliver new Web3 functionality for their player base.
“We are immensely proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish over the last year,” says TapNation Co-founder , Hervé Montoute. “We are honored to be recognized as the Top ranked French company for business growth, and how that ranking reflects in our position within the broader European market. 2024 is on track to be our best year yet, and this distinction reflects the hard work of our teams and our dedication to excellence."
“This distinction also supports the growth of France’s domestic game and entertainment industry, as we are deeply committed to supporting growing studios both domestically and beyond.”
As of 2024, TapNation games have surpassed over a billion downloads worldwide across multiple markets and genres.
About TapNation:
TapNation is a Mobile Gaming publisher helping developers take their games to the next level.
Their international and creative team harnesses the power of new technologies to deliver successful and entertaining gaming experiences to players worldwide.
TapNation released 100+ games which generated more than 1 billion downloads! It’s ambition is to lead the way in a high-growth market.
Philippe Grazina
TapNation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram