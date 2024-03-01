Millie Mitchell

Millie is a researcher working in the Institute's devolution team.
Prior to joining the Institute, Millie worked for the think tank Centre for London where she carried out research across housing, planning and transport policy. She has a BA in Architecture and an MSc in Regional and Urban Planning Studies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.