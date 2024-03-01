Submit Release
Association works to promote circular economy

VIETNAM, March 1 - HCM CITY — Diversifying long-term strategies in supporting businesses to offer high-quality products is among the orientations set out by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products for the 2024-2028 tenure to promote circular economy.

At its third congress on March 1, the association decided that it will coordinate with domestic and foreign units to step up activities to equip farmers, businesses and startups with knowledge about domestic and foreign market standards.

To achieve the set targets, it will build a chain of indigenous specialty stores nationwide, introducing made-in-Vietnam high-quality products, those with geographical indication (GI) certifications, and items under the “One Commune-One Product” programme.

The association will continue its coordination with Mekong Delta cities and provinces to roll out effective models and programmes such as the Mekong Connect Forum to look into issues regarding state policies and the utilisation of local resources, said its chairwoman Vũ Kim Hạnh.

Over the past tenure, apart from studying the market and collecting feedback from consumers to select high-quality Vietnamese products, the association played a role in trade promotion and the communications work, and intellectual property (IP) protection.

The congress elected a 15-member executive board for the 2024-2028 term, with Hạnh re-elected as its chairwoman. — VNA/VNS

