'Natural Causes' by Stephen Mills is published by Chiselbury
The wild life of a wildlife filmmaker
This is a gripping story about the love of life and of nature itself.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is delighted to announce the publication of 'Natural Causes' by renowned wildlife filmmaker, Stephen Mills.
Breathed on by a tiger, stalked by a lion, nearly flattened by a rhino, struck by lightning and rocked by an earthquake… A wildlife filmmaker’s life is certainly exciting. But there’s a serious side to these adventures. In the last 50 years nature films have helped to shape public awareness of both the beauty of the natural world and its plight. Environmental issues that once seemed peripheral are now centre-stage.
Stephen Mills has been a leading cameraperson and writer and this is a book about his life in film. 'Natural Causes' tells the story of his campaigns, his companions, his colleagues, the challenges and charms of the landscapes in which he has worked and the extraordinary wild animals he has filmed. And it is a book about one man’s modest bid to ever-so-slightly change the world. For, at its heart, 'Natural Causes' touches on the profound spiritual importance of nature to us all.
According to Mills, “… if you have a dream, a mission, a wish to change the world, you can do it. You can do it as long as you accept that the dream may shrink, the mission may creep a little and the change you make may be very small and that all those little bites out of your ambitions in no way render them pointless.”
"This is a gripping story about the love of life and of nature itself. As a journalist, Stephen has influenced the agenda; as a film-maker, he’s inspired a wide audience; as a conservationist, he’s averted disasters – but above all, as this book proves, he’s a skilled storyteller. Read, enjoy, laugh and appreciate how small acts and using the power of your voice can change things for the better." commented Roz Kidman Cox, former editor BBC Wildlife.
It is available from Chiselbury directly, Amazon and all decent bookshops. ISBN: 978-1-916556-30-0 (hardback), priced at £22. It also available in Kindle/epub. Contact Chiselbury for review copies.
