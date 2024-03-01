Red Death Esports, Seventh Element and R9 Esports dominate the IGE Masters Pakistan PUBG MOBILE Tournament
InGame Esports provided the opportunity for four PUBG MOBILE teams from Pakistan to advance to the 2024 PMSL qualifier.
The IGE Masters tournament series has truly been a testament to the incredible talent and passion within the PUBG MOBILE community across Pakistan and South Asia.”COLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IGE Masters Pakistan PUBG MOBILE tournament recently concluded with an exhilarating display of skill, as the best PUBG MOBILE teams from Pakistan competed for four 2024 PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Qualifier slots and a share of the USD 3,000 prize pool. The flagship event for InGame Esports, IGE Masters captivated Esports enthusiasts across the region, showcasing the immense talent and competitive spirit within the community.
Over 400 teams from Pakistan battled it out which eventually saw Red Death Esports emerge as the Champions, with a triumphant performance of 123 points. Seventh Element came in a close second place with 116 points whereas R9 Esports showcased their potential with a third place finish, earning 106 points. Se7en Esports placed fourth securing 100 points. Notably, Abdullah ‘Supramann’ Amjad Khan from R9 Esports stood out as the top-performing player with an impressive 17 eliminations.
With some teams already qualified or directly invited to the PMSL qualifier, the four PMSL qualifier slots were awarded to Alt x 4 Vikings, Slay Icon, Road to Glory and Spins Hlv. These teams will now compete at the PMSL qualifier which will be held later this month.
“The IGE Masters tournament series has truly been a testament to the incredible talent and passion within the PUBG MOBILE community across Pakistan and South Asia. We are proud to have provided a platform for these players to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. IGE remains dedicated to championing the growth of Esports in the region,” said Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports, expressing his delight at the success of the event.
The overwhelming success of the IGE Masters tournaments marks a significant milestone for IGE, signalling a promising future for Esports in Pakistan and beyond.
