Tribe Aeromacy , Reince Academy and Sky Force reign supreme in South Asia's IGE Masters PUBG MOBILE Tournament
InGame Esports provided the opportunity for over 1,000 PUBG MOBILE teams from South Asia to compete for three PMSL qualifier slots.
The IGE Masters South Asia PUBG MOBILE tournament recently concluded with an exhilarating display of skill, as the best PUBG MOBILE teams in the region competed for three 2024 PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Qualifier slots and a share of the USD 3,000 prize pool. The flagship event for InGame Esports, IGE Masters captivated Esports enthusiasts across the region, showcasing the immense talent and competitive spirit within the community.
— Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports
Over 670 teams from the region competed across three qualifiers tailored for Nepal, Mongolia and the rest of South Asia including Nepal, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and others. Tribe Aeromacy from Nepal emerged as the Champions, with a stellar performance highlighted by 136 points. Following closely behind were Reince Academy and Sky Force from Mongolia, who claimed the second and third place with 100 and 97 points respectively. Notably, Sameer ‘Zyo’ Costello from Tribe Aeromacy stood out as the top-performing player with an impressive 25 eliminations.
With some teams already qualified or directly invited to the PMSL qualifier, the three PMSL qualifier slots were awarded to Reince Academy, CMF Esports and CMF Team Z. These teams will now compete at the PMSL qualifier which will be held later this month.
“The IGE Masters tournament series has truly been a testament to the incredible talent and passion within the PUBG MOBILE community across South Asia. We are proud to have provided a platform for these players to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. IGE remains dedicated to championing the growth of Esports in the region.”, said Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports, expressing his delight at the success of the event.
The overwhelming success of the IGE Masters tournaments marks a significant milestone for IGE, signalling a promising future for Esports in South Asia and beyond.
(ENDS)
