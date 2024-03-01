2BR/1BA Home w/Basement & Outbldg on 1.13± Acres in Madison County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces that on line bidding will begin to close on a 2 BR/1 BA fixer upper that will make a great primary residence or investment in Madison County, VA, Wed , March 6.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 2 BR/1 BA fixer upper that will make a great primary residence or investment property in Madison County, VA, on Wednesday, March 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owner has transitioned to a more manageable living environment, and we have been contracted to market and sell this Madison County home,” said Nicholls. “This home will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property, and can be occupied immediately and updated at your convenience.”
“The property is centrally located only 3 miles from Rt. 29, 9 miles from downtown Madison, 11 miles from Culpeper, and only a short drive to Charlottesville & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Wednesday, March 6 at 12:00 Noon Eastern
Property Address -- 6330 W Hoover Rd., Reva, VA 22735
2 BR/1 BA home on 1.13 +/- acres in Madison County, VA
• This home measures 1,536 +/- total sf. (768 +/- finished sf. & 768 +/- sf. unfinished basement) and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; walk-out unfinished basement; attic
• Heating: oil furnace (underground tank); Cooling: Window units
• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system (installed approx. 5 years ago); electric water heater
• Detached 10' x 20' storage shed; gravel driveway;
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
