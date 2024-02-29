Connecting young Cambodians with decent job opportunities and leaving no one behind

Job fairs organized by the International Labour Organization and the Cambodia Team for Education Program Organization in February 2024 created awareness of changing work trends and bridged the skills mismatch while supporting inclusiveness in Kampong Cham, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces.
