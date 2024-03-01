Explosive Growth Predicted: 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 377.06 Bn by 2030

3D Medical Imaging Services Market Companies 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “3D Medical Imaging Services Market by Technique (Ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, and Others), and Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global 3D medical imaging services industry generated USD 207.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 377.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

3D medical imaging services are advanced medical imaging techniques that produce three-dimensional images of the body’s internal structures, such as organs, bones, and tissues. These images provide a more comprehensive and detailed view of the body than traditional 2D medical imaging techniques, such as X-rays and ultrasounds. 3D medical imaging services are used in a variety of medical fields, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, surge in R&D activities in 3D imaging technology, increase in number of 3D medical imaging devices drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market. However, high cost of 3D medical imaging technology and unfavorable reimbursement regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of approval for products and surge in number of key players that develop innovative technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Accurate imaging Inc.

• Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

• Cobalt Health

• Digirad Corporation

• Del Medical Systems Group, Inc.

• Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc.

• Inhealth Group Ltd.

• RadNet Inc.

• Teleradiology Solutions

• Trident USA Health Services

𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on technique, the MRI segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advancements in MRI technology. However, the ultrasound segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advancements in technology in the medical healthcare sector and advantages offered by 3D ultrasound imaging as compared to traditional ultrasound imaging.

Based on application, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for early diagnosis and surge in prevalence of cancer. However, the cardiology segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cardiovascular diseases and rise in number of hospitals.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key players for development of innovative 3D medical imaging services, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hospitals, surge in demand for early diagnosis, and rise in prevalence of cancer & cardiac disease.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

