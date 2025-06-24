Mobile Gaming Market Projected to Reach USD 269.8 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

Rising mobile device use and higher purchasing power are key factors fueling the growth of the mobile gaming market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global mobile gaming industry generated $90.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $269.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032.Mobile games are essentially online video games that are made especially for mobile devices and may be played online. Over the past five-seven years, mobile gaming has become increasingly popular due to the increased connectivity provided by new technology found in smartphones that are constantly evolving.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 381 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4079 The key factors such as increase in use and availability of mobile devices, and growth in purchasing power of people, are significant factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, lack of user privacy has hampered the market growth. Furthermore, rise of mobile e-sports and advancements in AR and VR technologies are expected to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario1. The mobile gaming market faced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns.2. However, the demand for mobile gaming software was restored as the global situation started ameliorating. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the mobile gaming market.On the basis of device type, the smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the immense use of smartphones by the majority of the population in the world as compared to tablets. However, the tablet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growth in demand and manufacturing of tablets that come with wider screens, better features, and visuals, and provide convenience for users to operate and are portable such as phones to carry anywhere.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-gaming-market/purchase-options Based on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the share in the global mobile gaming market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large use of on-premise mobile gaming software used by companies. This is attributed to the huge popularity of shooting games such as Modern Warfare 2, Splatoon 3, and Valorent. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in popularity of story mode games and multiple team games in which each character play a different role. Games such as GTA, Pubg, FIFA, and God of War have increased more user engagement and developed more of a social and emotional connection among users.Based on platform, the google play segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly three-fourths of share in the mobile gaming market. This is attributed to the high use of aptitude/psychometric test in corporate, education, and government sectors to judge the candidates. This is attributed to the large presence of Android phone users globally as compared to iPhones. However, the app store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2 % from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in shift toward use of iPhone that come with aesthetic features, marvelous touch, high- resolution cameras, high-resolution video software, and fast iOS processors which make the user stuck to the brand. In addition, the high security provided by I-phone as compared to other phones.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, in the region. This can be attributed to the large presence of video game and graphics-producing companies such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, present in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of gaming start-ups growing in the region. In addition, a large amount of gaming tournaments are being increasingly held in Asia-Pacific region.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4079 Leading Market Players: -Google Inc.Apple Inc.Electronic Arts Inc.Ubisoft Entertainment SAGameloft SEKabam Games Inc.Rovio Entertainment OyjNintendo Co. Ltd.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.Tencent Holdings Limited.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile gaming market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 