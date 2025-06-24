Short Range Air Defense Systems Market to Reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031, with 5.6% CAGR Growth Forecast from 2022

Short Range Air Defense Systems Market

Rise in conflicts and war-like situations across different parts of the world & increase in safety measures toward national assets and citizens against threats.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Short Range Air Defense Systems Market Size was estimated at $12.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $21.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Rising geopolitical tensions across regions such as Israel and the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, China and India, China and Israel, China and Japan, China and Russia, and China and Taiwan have significantly heightened the global demand for aerial defense systems. In response, many nations are increasing investments to modernize their defense infrastructure and upgrade air defense capabilities.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09346 For example, in March 2021, Thales secured a contract extension from the Royal Marines and the British Army to provide ongoing support for their Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) systems, used in both military and naval operations. The contract, valued at approximately $137 million (£98.4 million), reflects a broader trend of defense modernization in response to growing security threats. This surge in demand for advanced aerial defense solutions is expected to continue driving global investment and innovation in the sector.The global short range air defense system market is analyzed across component, type, platform, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-range-air-defense-systems-market/purchase-options By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.The key market players analyzed in the global short range air defense system industry report include Airbus, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Systems plc, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

