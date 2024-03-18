Sharla J. Frost Releases New Children's Book
Installment Four of the Frogville Quest Series to launch on World Frog Day
Helping Lily and Cassie find their way to Frogville has been great fun for me and I hope that it will be for everyone else, too.”FROGVILLE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharla J. Frost Unveils Highly Anticipated Fourth Installment of the Frogville Quest Series: "Quest for a Sword"
Fans of the enchanting Frogville Quest series are eagerly awaiting the release of the fourth installment from acclaimed author Sharla J. Frost. Titled "Quest for a Sword," this latest addition to the beloved series promises to transport readers to new heights of adventure and wonder. Scheduled for release on World Frog Day, March 20, 2024, "Quest for a Sword" is poised to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers around the world.
Renowned for her captivating storytelling and imaginative world-building, Sharla J. Frost once again invites readers to join Lilypad Lotus Dillweed and her loyal companions on an epic quest. In "Quest for a Sword," our intrepid heroes embark on a thrilling journey to recover a legendary sword, encountering formidable challenges and unexpected allies along the way.
With its richly developed characters, vibrant setting, and gripping narrative, "Quest for a Sword" promises to be a spellbinding read for fans of the Frogville Quest series and newcomers alike. Sharla J. Frost's masterful blend of adventure, humor, and heart will leave readers of all ages eagerly turning the pages.
Expressing her excitement for the upcoming release, author Sharla J. Frost said, "I am thrilled to share 'Quest for a Sword' with readers. This book is a culmination of the adventures and friendships that have unfolded throughout the series, and I can't wait for fans to join Lily and her best friend Cassie on their latest quest."
Leading up to the release of "Quest for a Sword," fans can anticipate a variety of special events and promotions. Sharla J. Frost will engage with readers through social media, offering sneak peeks into the world of Frogville and hosting exclusive giveaways.
"Quest for a Sword" will be available for purchase in bookstores nationwide and through online retailers on March 20, 2024. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure into the magical world of Frogville!
For more information about Sharla J. Frost and the Frogville Quest series, visit www.sharlafrost.com.
