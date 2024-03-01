Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Relaunch of DDRP for Donor Recognition
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Relaunch of DDRP for Donor Recognition
DDRP is incredibly flexible and can be customized in a number of ways to fit the needs of any hospital foundation. ”DALLAS, TX, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize patient, family, and donor engagement within healthcare settings, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have revitalized their Dynamic Digital Recognition Program (DDRP). This cutting-edge program is designed to seamlessly integrate into hospital activities, offering an interactive platform that significantly enhances the experience of patients, families, and donors, while also providing a substantial boost to foundation fundraising campaigns and the recognition of donor contributions. Sara Beth Joyner, President, shared “we’re thrilled to bring DDRP back in a new, exciting way!”
— Mercedes Burton
Reintroducing the Dynamic Digital Recognition Program (DDRP)
DDRP stands out as a highly interactive, user-friendly solution aimed at fostering engagement through custom-created content that not only celebrates and recognizes donors but also reinforces the hospital's branding. With DDRP, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are setting a new standard in how hospitals and healthcare facilities interact with their communities and supporters. “DDRP is incredibly flexible and can be customized in a number of ways to fit the needs of any hospital foundation” commented Mercedes Burton, the firms’ Director of Design.
Key Benefits of DDRP
• User-Friendly Interactive Engagement: DDRP is designed to be intuitive and engaging, encouraging interaction from users of all ages and backgrounds.
• Custom-Created Content: Each DDRP setup is tailored to the specific needs and brand identity of the healthcare facility, ensuring a personalized experience.
• Brand Reinforcement: The program provides an exceptional opportunity for hospitals to strengthen their brand presence within the community.
• Ease of Content Management: DDRP's content management system is straightforward and efficient, allowing for quick updates and changes.
• Flexible Installation: Accommodating different spaces and design needs.
Our Comprehensive Service Offering
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House provide a complete suite of services to ensure the successful implementation and operation of DDRP, including:
• Fully Customized Signage Graphic Walls: Tailored to fit the aesthetics and dimensions of any space.
• Custom Graphic Design Services: Expert design services to create impactful and engaging content.
• Creative Components Surrounding Digital Screens: Enhancing the visual appeal and drawing attention to the digital displays.
• Content Management Services: Professional support for content updates, ensuring the displays remain fresh and relevant.
Transforming Healthcare Engagement
The relaunch of DDRP by Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House represents a significant leap forward in enhancing the interaction between healthcare facilities and their communities. By leveraging digital technology, DDRP offers a dynamic and innovative approach to recognizing contributions, engaging stakeholders, and promoting a positive image of healthcare institutions.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Sara Beth Joyner
Healthcare Art Consulting
+1 2147416330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram