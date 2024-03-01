Message About 'Earth’s Freedom from Death,' Released in New Masterpiece
The Liberation of the Earth by Dwight Dunbar is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores
Pastor Dwight Dunbar Pens an Awe-Inspiring and Eye-Opening Book
We contribute to the manifestation of God's kingdom on Earth, fulfilling the collective anticipation of creation and ushering in an era of divine liberation.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are only few stories that capture human interest as deep as the idea of the earth's liberation from death and sin. Emerging from the events following Christ's resurrection, there are only few significant and moving narratives that bring readers down to the significant implications of the said event to mankind, and how this significant event affected the mankind’s day-to-day lives. Adding to this, Jesus' declaration of universal authority, reiterated after overcoming death, is crucial for this transformative shift, marking what is considered the Church of Jesus Christ's greatest era.
— Pastor Dwight Dunbar
Finally, a book explores and exposes these facts in an in-depth discussion that opens eyes and moves the spirit. “The Liberation of the Earth,” written by Pastor Dwight Dunbar is a book that aims to reveal “the manifestation of our greatness as one in Christ, that humanity becomes free from poverty and all the terrors in this world.”
Dunbar says, “Jesus said, after his resurrection, ‘All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.’ That has become a foundational theological point. That divine claim commemorates and completes God's light on Earth, on liberating the Earth, and becomes a call towards a spiritual peak,” Pastor Dunbar says. With that said, the present age is seen as the zenith for the Church of Jesus Christ—a time rich in significance and divine purpose, he continues.
“The introduction of death into the world can be traced back to the disobedience of Adam and Eve,” Pastor Dunbar says. “As stewards of the Earth, their transgression had far-reaching effects, causing everything under their authority to experience mortality and decay. The pervasive shadow of their disobedience hangs over humanity, serving as a constant reminder of the consequences of our actions,” he continues.
In this book, Pastor Dunbar tackles that in the eternal realm, Jesus Christ has triumphed over the devil and death. It also speaks about how His resurrection stands as a testament to Jesus’ victory, securing redemption and salvation for all believers. Through the indwelling of the spirit of Jesus, His body on Earth, consisting of believers, is empowered to manifest His victory in the temporary realm.
“The Liberation of the Earth” exposes the profound and ongoing process that encompasses the revelation of the sons of God, the triumph of Jesus Christ over death, and the active participation of believers. It signifies a journey towards redemption and restoration, where darkness is dispelled by light, and mortality is overcome by life. According to Pastor Dunbar, “the book speaks about our contribution to the manifestation of God's kingdom on Earth, fulfilling the collective anticipation of creation and ushering in an era of divine liberation.”
It is Pastor Dunbar's goal to help people find true freedom through understanding and embracing the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross. He believes that by realizing the significance of Jesus' sacrifice, individuals can experience genuine liberation from sin and its effects.
For his church services, refer to his website workofgodchurch.org. “The Liberation of the Earth” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital outlets worldwide.
About Explora Books:
Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.
