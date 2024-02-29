Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Spokane County

Spokane, Wash. - Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open Thursday, Feb. 29, in Spokane County to assist residents who were affected by the Gray and Oregon Road Wildfires. The Centers are a temporary facility established to help survivors navigate through the various local, state and federal assistance programs that may be available to them.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located in the community of Elk and the city of Medical Lake:

Elk

Country Church of the Open Bible

40015 North Collins Road

Elk, WA 99009



Medical Lake City Hall

124 South Lefevre Street

Medical Lake, WA 99022



Hours of operations for both centers:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8:30 am – 6:30 pm

(*The Medical Lake Center will close early at 6 pm on the first and third Tuesday of the month)

Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sundays closed.

Disaster Recovery Centers are open to those who would like to speak, in person, to specialists from FEMA, the U.S Small Business Administration, the Washington Emergency Management Division, and Spokane County Emergency Management. These representatives will be available to help survivors apply for disaster assistance, answer questions about the registration process and meet with Disaster Case Managers. However, you do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA Assistance.

Specialists from the SBA, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, can also answer questions about assistance programs as well as clarify next steps and give helpful information.

FEMA mitigation advisers will be at the Disaster Recovery Center to offer tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from disaster-related damages. Most of the information provided is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Additionally, representatives from governmental and non-governmental agencies will be on-site to help provide access to vital programs like food benefits, cash assistance and basic medical coverage for people who qualify. A representative from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner will be present to help answer questions related to insurance policies and coverage.

Be sure to apply for both state and FEMA disaster assistance so that you can receive all the assistance from FEMA that may be available based on your eligibility.

How to Apply for Assistance

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs, but if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. All survivors affected by the Gray and Oregon Road Fires are encouraged to contact and register with FEMA to determine eligibility.

You can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Survivors who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Stay in touch and continue to partner with or register through your Disaster Case Managers for the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire. For more information and resources, text the word “recovery” to 99411 or visit The Spokane Region Long Term Recovery Group | Disaster Relief (srltrg.org).

If you require a reasonable accommodation -- such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation -- email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov or notify staff in the field.

For Disaster Recovery Center location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation visit fema.gov/disaster/4759.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

