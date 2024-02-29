Calls From FEMA May Come From Unidentified Numbers

NASHVILLE – FEMA may need to contact Tennessee residents who applied for assistance after the Dec. 9, 2023, storms and tornadoes. Applicants should be aware that the calls may come from out-of-state or unidentified numbers.

It is important to answer these calls because FEMA may need more information to continue processing an application. Although the application deadline ended Feb. 12, FEMA specialists are continuing to reach out to applicants to follow-up on their applications.

Applicants are asked to update FEMA about changes in contact information. Missing or wrong information could delay the delivery of assistance. Residents can get information about their application or provide updates to FEMA using the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362. The Helpline is toll free and available in many languages.

