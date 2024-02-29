Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in San Diego County

San Diego, Calif. – The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the County of San Diego and FEMA, along with state and local partners, will open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in San Diego County starting Friday,

March 1, 2024. These temporary facilities are set up to help survivors recover from the severe storm and flooding from Jan. 21-23, 2024.

Survivors have through April 19, 2024 to apply for assistance. Immigration status checks are not available at the DRCs.

All centers operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, seven days a week unless otherwise noted.

Mountainview Community Center

641 South Boundary Street

San Diego, CA 92113

Spring Valley Library

836 Kempton Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from California state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. At a DRC, survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications and learning about other available resources.

Each DRC is accessible to people with disabilities. Assistive technology equipment is available to help disaster survivors interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is also available, and the centers have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms. If you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

If you need ASL support at a DRC, please contact Aaron Kubey aaron.kubey@fema.dhs.gov in advance to schedule a date and time for an ASL interpreter to meet you there.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS),

captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.





All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.