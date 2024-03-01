Vector Global Logistics to Speak and Appear at Disasters Expo USA in Miami from March 6-7, 2024

Join the Vector Global Logistics Team in Miami from March 6-7, 2024, to Learn the Five Logistics Essentials You Need in Every Emergency

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vector Global Logistics, an award-winning logistics company, will be speaking and exhibiting at the Disasters Expo USA conference from March 6th to 7th at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Adrian Purtill, Director of Business Development, will be presenting the “5 Logistics Essentials You Need in Every Emergency,” and the Vector booth number is 626 for anyone to stop by and learn how to create a better emergency response.Disasters Expo USA is the leading event mitigating the world’s most costly disasters. It is designed to help professionals who are looking to source the solutions to prepare, respond and recover from disasters and emergencies. Tickets are regularly $119 but use promo code VGL100 to secure a FREE ticket,The event will be returning to the Miami Beach Convention Center on March 6th & 7th 2024. Thousands of industry experts from around the world will gather to discover the latest essential preparations and training methods on how to prevent negative societal, economic and environmental impacts from disasters, as well as offering response techniques and demonstrations of the latest solutions designed in aid of reducing catastrophic impacts of disasters globally. There will be over 50 hours worth of unmissable content, hand-picked keynote speakers and much more over just two days, so that attendees can gain an all-encompassing insight into the industry and tackle the challenges of disasters.By uniting global disaster risk management experts, well experienced emergency responders and the leading innovators from the world, the event is the hub of the solutions that provide attendees with tools that they can use to protect the communities and mitigate the damage from disasters.Tickets for the event are $119, but anyone can use the promo code VGL100 to access a free ticket. Visit https://www.thedisasterexpo.com/ to learn more about the event, and www.vectorgl.com to learn more about Vector Global Logistics.