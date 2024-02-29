Millions of Californians to Get Average of $146 in Credits on their April Utility Bills Thanks to State’s Climate Program

Published: Feb 29, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California will provide a total of $2.7 billion in utility bill credits thanks to the State’s Cap-and-Trade Program that funds critical climate action.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced millions of Californians will receive an average of $146 in credits on their April gas and electric bills. The California Climate Credit – automatically applied to Californians’ bills every April and October – is a direct result of the state’s nation-leading Cap-and-Trade climate program that requires polluters to pay for climate action.

Since 2014, California households have already received an average of $971 in combined automatic April and October climate credits on their utility bills, totaling more than $14 billion statewide.

“Every year, California’s nation-leading climate laws deliver real climate action while giving you money back on your utility bills.

This relief will support millions of California families. ”

Governor Gavin Newsom

See How Much Your Climate Credit Will Be

California will provide a total of $2.7 billion in credits – $1.6 billion for electric customers, $1 billion for natural gas customers, and $160 million for small businesses.

The credits range from $32 to $175 for electricity bills – with most set to receive $55 to $86 – and approximately $58 to $86 on natural gas bills for residential customers of PG&E, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas Company, Bear Valley, Liberty, PacifiCorp, and Southwest Gas. Californians can check how much their credit will be here.

Californians do not need to do anything to get the credit. The California Climate Credit comes from the State’s Cap-and-Trade Program managed by the California Air Resources Board. The credit on utility bills represents the consumer’s share of the payments from the State’s program.