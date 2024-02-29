Governor Ivey Encourages College Students to Apply for Governor’s Office Internship Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the application period is open for the Governor’s Office summer internship sessions. She encouraged undergraduate students to apply. Designed to provide insight to college students who want to learn more about the executive branch of state government, the program offers students a realistic overview of routine activity within a government office.

An advocate for education and a former teacher, Governor Ivey encourages all students who are potentially interested in obtaining experience in the governmental sector to apply for the program.

“Today’s college students are tomorrow’s leaders, and there’s no better way to prepare for public service than by immersing yourself in the inner workings of state government,” said Governor Ivey. “An internship here at the State Capitol offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience, working side by side with dedicated professionals in the executive branch. From policy analysis to constituent services, interns play a vital role in shaping the future of our state. I encourage all interested students to seize this opportunity to learn, grow and make a difference in the lives of Alabamians.”

The summer internships are divided into two, six-week sessions. The first summer session will occur from May 13 to June 21, 2024, and the second summer session will occur June 24 to August 2, 2024. Hours of the internship are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for both summer sessions is March 22, 2024, by the close of business.

The application for both sessions of the summer internship, along with additional information can be found here.

Details for other upcoming 2024 internship opportunities, including application deadlines and session dates, will be available in the coming months.

