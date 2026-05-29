Governor Ivey Proclaims June as Strong Families Month in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation officially declaring June 2026 as Strong Families Month in the state of Alabama. This proclamation highlights the importance of strong families led by a father and mother.

“Strong families build a strong Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “Homes led by stable parents, a father and a mother, provide children with the structure and discipline necessary to succeed. In Alabama, we celebrate these hardworking parents that strive for an even better future for their children.”

Fathers lead, support and protect families. In coordination with Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, Governor Ivey is recognizing Strong Families Month and fathers’ lasting impact on the lives of Alabama children and families. As the head of the household, fathers play an essential role in the development of children by providing leadership, protection and support that help shape strong families and communities.

Children benefit from consistency and the presence of engaged parents who help guide their academic and moral development. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, data indicates almost one-third of Alabama children live in a single-parent or non-married-couple household, underscoring the importance of steady parental leadership. Research shows that children raised in stable households are more likely to meet important milestones, such as graduating from high school and achieving economic stability as adults, while also being less likely to struggle with substance abuse.

Moreover, Alabama education outcomes demonstrate this need for strong parenting, as students in stable home environments are more likely to attend school regularly, meet grade level benchmarks and graduate on time compared to peers in non-traditional households.

Governor Ivey has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting families through policies that improve outcomes for Alabama children. Alabama supports families by expanding educational choice and early childhood learning opportunities, such as the CHOOSE Act. Governor Ivey has also invested in early childhood learning opportunities and achieved measurable improvements within the foster care and child welfare systems, ensuring Alabama children can have a safe, stable home. Additionally, Alabama has partnered with First Lady Melania Trump in promoting the Trump Administration’s “A Home for Every Child” initiative, reinforcing the state’s commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow up in a dependable and nurturing environment.

Governor Ivey’s Strong Families Month proclamation is attached.

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