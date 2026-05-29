Governor Ivey Celebrates Another Court Victory in State’s Redistricting Battle, Calls Special Primary Election for Alabama-Drawn State Senate Map

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday celebrated the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to allow for the use of the 2021 Alabama-drawn State Senate map.

“Alabama continues winning fair and square in our redistricting battle, and I am proud to celebrate yet another victory for Alabamians and our elections. In this case, we are talking about Alabamians in State Senate Districts 25 and 26,” said Governor Ivey.

Following the recent successful special session and this victory at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Governor Ivey is now taking the next step by calling a Special Primary Election for the affected State Senate districts, 25 and 26.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, August 11, 2026. There will be no runoff election. The general election will occur as planned with all other races on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. The deadline for qualifying with all independent and minor political parties will be Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

As Governor Ivey noted earlier this week, Alabama’s redistricting battle continues. She remains hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will also deliver a win for Alabama in the congressional redistricting case.

“I can tell you this: Alabama is not tired of winning,” remarked Governor Ivey.

Now that the governor has called a special primary election, the May 19 Primary Election results for State Senate Districts 25 and 26 are now void.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached. The 2021 Alabama-drawn State Senate map is also attached.

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