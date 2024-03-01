Renowned Psychologist Dr. Kate Truitt Releases Powerful Memoir: 'Keep Breathing' - Coming April 2nd
Discover the Inspirational Journey of Renowned Psychologist Dr. Kate Truitt in her Upcoming Memoir 'Keep Breathing' - Unveiling April 2ndLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kate Truitt, a distinguished psychologist, applied neuroscientist, and trauma expert, is ready to reveal her deeply touching memoir, "Keep Breathing." In this memoir, Dr. Truitt invites readers to embark on an intimate journey through the realms of loss, trauma, and the remarkable resilience that emerges from adversity. Scheduled for release on April 2, 2024, by Bridge City Books, an exciting new imprint from Baker & Taylor and PESI Publishing, this flagship book promises to offer a compelling exploration of the human spirit's ability to heal and renew itself.
"Keep Breathing" is not just a memoir; it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss. Dr. Truitt's journey begins with the sudden, gut-wrenching death of her fiancé just one week before their wedding day, catapulting her into a deep void of profound grief, trauma, shock, and guilt.
Through raw and candid storytelling, Dr. Truitt invites readers into her world, illuminating the common experiences in the human brain—deep love and devastating loss, exhilaration and pain, life, and death. Part memoir and part scientific exploration, "Keep Breathing" serves as a case study, offering readers insights into navigating their paths to healing and self-discovery.
“This book is a deeply personal yet universally relevant exploration of resilience in the face of life's most painful human challenges," Dr. Truitt shares, "I wrote ‘Keep Breathing’ as an invitation to join me in discovering strength and growth in the most unexpected places.” With its raw yet warm candor, "Keep Breathing" exemplifies what it means to truly come back to oneself. Through her bold and heartfelt storytelling, Dr. Truitt casts a ray of hope for individuals living within the shadows of grief, the consequences of addiction, or the echoes of childhood trauma.
"Keep Breathing: A Psychologist’s Intimate Journey Through Loss, Trauma, and Rediscovering Life" is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book platforms.
About Dr. Kate Truitt: Dr. Kate Truitt is a trailblazing psychologist and founder of the Truitt Institute, renowned for her expertise in trauma, stress, and resilience. With a unique background in clinical psychology, applied neuroscience, and an M.B.A. in Healthcare Administration, Dr. Truitt is a sought-after international speaker. As an internationally published author, Dr. Truitt's groundbreaking work, Healing in Your Hands: Self-Havening Exercises to Harness Neuroplasticity, Heal Traumatic Stress, and Build Resilience, stands out for empowering individuals globally with practical tools for self-healing. Through her work, Dr. Truitt aims to transform mental health care, empower individuals, and eliminate stigma.
