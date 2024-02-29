DNR enforcement actions, published 2/29/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Lyon County

Bob Kruse

Be properly certified before handling, transporting, and applying manure from an animal feeding operation and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Lyon County

Dustin Reck

Be properly certified before handling, transporting, and applying manure from an animal feeding operation and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Mitchell County

Miller Livestock, Inc.

Address the discharge from the animal feeding operation by either obtaining a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, reducing the number of animals to below 300 head, or eliminate the discharge via facility design changes; submit updates on the chosen project in February, May, and August; and pay a stipulated $5,000 administrative penalty.

Story County

Curtis Strouse

Cease all illegal solid waste disposal and illegal burning of combustible materials; comply with all applicable laws in the future; and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.