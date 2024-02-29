Lifebulb LLC’s Position on the United Health Cyberattack
Lifebulb’s therapist-centered practice allows mental health practitioners to continue working without experiencing dips in payroll or reimbursement.
There are few things more impactful to the quality of care provided to clients of mental healthcare services than the security their therapist or provider has in their position.”UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare has disrupted insurance reimbursements and payouts for individual mental healthcare practitioners across the field, jeopardizing many counselors' and therapists' streams of income. This recent Clearing House attack has shed light on the vulnerabilities of business practices common throughout the outpatient mental healthcare industry, specifically highlighting the direct financial danger shouldered by therapists and counselors employed under a revenue-split payroll agreements and/or contracted as independent contractors; positions only compensated for after revenue for their therapy services has been generated, reimbursed, and deposited in their organization’s bank account.
— Daniel Belcher, founder and CEO
Although this cyberattack has tested our organization in new ways, Lifebulb continues to practice the therapist-centered principles we were founded on. Our focus remains on providing therapists and counselors an opportunity to provide direct client care free from administrative or financial worries and challenges.
While some affected practices have experienced revenue dips of roughly 60% – 70% of session reimbursements due to the cyberattack’s stoppage of claims processing through Change Healthcare, Lifebulb leadership’s careful work to develop a system free of financial risk for our therapists has proven instrumental in negating any financial harm to our employees. Lifebulb’s practice of compensating therapists for their services before the full revenue cycle is complete has allowed us to keep our employee’s payroll steady and predictable.
It is our hope that this cyber attack on United Health is rectified quickly and that all affected practices and therapists are able to continue providing the much-needed care to their clients. We also hope that as an industry we can learn from this attack and find solutions to provide more positional and financial security to the therapists who every day do the real work of positively changing lives.
Lifebulb Counseling & Therapy
+1 732-272-0127
email us here
Daniel Belcher